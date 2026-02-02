St. Denis Medical, Happy’s Place each renewed for season 3!

Even though both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place each have a number of season 2 episodes to air, NBC is making one thing clear — they view each of these shows as long-term entries in their lineup.

Today, the network confirmed that both of these comedies are coming back for a third season. They have each performed decently in terms of television ratings, and we tend to think the early timing of this suggests that they are doing rather well when it comes to streaming on Peacock. This gives all of their writers a bonus vote of confidence to keep thinking up more stories, and we also think that this matters for viewers. We recognize that one of the barriers for entry for a lot of people out there is that they don’t want to get into a new show in fear that it will be canceled on the other side. This may make them more hopeful that it will not be happening anytime soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see further TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement confirming the renewals, here is what Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC and Peacock, had to say per THR:

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup … A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

It is far too early to talk about when these shows will return with new episodes, but we are prepared to see them back for the 2026-27 season. As we said earlier, though, there are still multiple episodes ahead this season, as well.

Are you glad to see both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place renewed for more?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are a number of further updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







