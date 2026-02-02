Reacher season 4 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Now that we are moving into the start of a new month in February, are we going to be hearing more about a Reacher season 4 premiere date? What about more details pertaining to the series in general?

As many of you out there may be more than aware at this point, there are so many reasons to be excited about the next chapter. It is based on the Lee Child book Gone Tomorrow, which promises a very different adventure for Alan Ritchson’s character than what we saw back in season 3. Filming is already done for these episodes, and that of course adds to the overall excitement. As of right now, we tend to imagine that work is being done behind the scenes to perfect some of these stories to the best of everyone’s ability.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to check out further TV reactions and reviews!

So does all of this suggest that a Reacher season 4 launch is imminent? We would absolutely love if that was going to be the case, but here is your unfortunate reminder that it is unlikely. After all, filming did not wrap up that long ago, meaning that there is a lot of work still to be done. Beyond just that, we also have to remember for a moment here that the Neagley spin-off is likely going to premiere first, given that it wrapped production a long time ago. (Ritchson is going to appear in some capacity during that show.)

For now, our feeling is that if you are expecting something big on season 4 this month, you are inevitably going to be disappointed. Our advice instead is to simply be patient and remember that this season may not arrive until either late 2026 or early 2027. If there is any silver lining we can give you in the interim, it is that there is likely to be a little bit more down the line.

What excites you the most as we get closer to Reacher season 4 on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







