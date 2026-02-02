The Night Manager season 3 spoilers: The Roper – Pine showdown

Following what you saw on the epic season 2 finale of The Night Manager over the weekend, it feels easy to assume that a season 3 is coming. How can it not? There is so much more story to tell for Jonathan Pine and Richard Roper, especially in the aftermath of those deaths.

After all, remember first and foremost that Teddy and Angela are now gone. The parameters of the story are now reset. We do think that you can use a Star Wars analogy at this point, as we have reached the end of The Empire Strikes back and moving forward, we may be able to get more into Return of the Jedi.

So what does one of the people behind the scenes say is coming up? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Georgi Banks-Davies had to say:

The third season is the battle of the giants, we’re at one all, and we knew where the story was going, but I think throughout we tried to keep within Pine and the mission and the emotions of him within his perspective entirely. So in a way, we didn’t think about [the ending] until we got there, and we were very lucky in that we scheduled and structured in a way that the finale was shot almost right at the end of our shoot. So it meant the standoff and particularly the last scenes, emotionally for Tom Hiddleston playing Pine, and also for Hugh Laurie, and Diego Calva, they don’t have to even think about the ends.

We do tend to think that now, both Pine and Roper have nothing to lose. We also think that it’s helpful that we don’t have to wonder if Roper is still out there, which did take season 2 some time to really get going.

