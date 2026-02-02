Your Friends & Neighbors renewed early for season 3!

As we await the arrival of Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 on Apple TV a little later this spring, there is more news we can share about season 3!

Today, the streaming service officially confirmed that the Jon Hamm drama is going to be coming back for a third installment. This comes on the heels of the first season becoming a breakout hit, even to the point that they do not have to sit back and wait for the ratings for season 2 to come in! The news makes it more possible for the streaming service to kick off production of season 3 early; with that in mind, there can continue to be a quick turnaround here from one season to the next. Annual releases are something that a lot of streaming services are looking to get back to, though it is equally clear that it is not possible for every single one of them out there.

To get a few more details now about Your Friends & Neighbors season 2, go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.

Moving into a season 3, we hardly imagine that Coop is going to be all that different. This is a man who clearly seems to be finding a new side of himself that he very much enjoys — one that does not have to adhere to any specific rules. The irony now is that he had a chance to return to his old life at the end of season 1, but decided not to for the sake of getting an element of his power back. We do tend to think that he’s a little too reckless — and with that, there is a good chance he gets found out.

