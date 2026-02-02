Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 4: After the Ferryman…

Next week, Fox is going to bring Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 4 your way — so is there anything you can expect in particular?

Well, for starters, this is an episode titled “Unhappy Ending” that is going to send Angelo in a number of different directions — something that could be a focal point of much of the entire season when you stop in and think about it. This is a guy who is going through so much that trying to separate truth from fiction could prove to be a rather difficult thing — and that is without even noting the fact that there are authorities who could be after him in due time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to get some other insight on what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Angelo postpones a hit to hunt for The Ferryman, who Angelo believes was responsible for shooting Maria. Meanwhile, The F.B.I. investigates a crime scene linked to Angelo in the all-new “Unhappy Ending” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Feb 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-104) (TV-14 D,L,V)

How will the show performing?

Well, we are really curious to see the numbers for episode 3, given the pretty severe drop in viewership following the premiere and moving into episode 2. Some of this was expected, mostly due to the fact that the premiere aired after a huge NFL game. However, at the same time we are sure there were some at the network hoping to see it maintain at least a slightly larger amount of its total audience. If another big drop happens for episode 3, you could argue that it is in serious danger before it really starts to get going in any sort of big-time way.

What do you most want to see moving into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 4?

Have you enjoyed the story so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







