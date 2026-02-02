The Rookie season 8 episode 6 spoilers: Valentine’s Day

Next week ABC is going to bring you The Rookie season 8 episode 6, a sign that not every show is going off the air during the Olympics. With that being said, what exactly is the story going to be?

Well, “Burn 4 Love” feels like one of those hours that really wants to sell you early on that it is romantic. Will it actually be? Well, this is where we would step in and say that there will be at least some elements that this is the case.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 6 synopsis below:

It’s Valentine’s Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina thinks Miles’ recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she’s determined to break it.

The holiday itself does likely dictate that there will be a few nice moments spread throughout the episode, but we’d be pretty shocked if there is anything within this hour that radically changes the paradigm of what this show really is. The priority instead is continuing to find the balance between action, procedural storytelling, and a few plotlines that can continue for a rather long time. Getting all of this together can often be so much easier said than done.

So far, the live ratings for season 8 have been pretty darn great — even better at times than what they were for season 7! We just have to hope that moving forward, we are not going to be seeing a situation here where the new timeslot causes the ratings to sag in any way. For whatever reason the Nathan Fillion drama has been pushed all over the place over the years.

