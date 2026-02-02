Grammys 2026 opening: Bruno Mars and Rosé perform ‘APT.’

Given that the Grammys are one of the biggest broadcasts of every calendar year, of course we were curious about the opening! This is one of those shows that an opportunity to lean in two different directions based on their preference — they can choose to do something music-focused, or go the other way and lean into comedy with Trevor Noah leading the charge.

So what did they decide this year? Let’s just say that they focused more on the music with Bruno Mars and Rosé performing “APT.” together. The specific collaboration was a surprise given that the song has been out for a while now. However, at the same time you are bringing together two different audiences and fandoms together for a really electric performance. Also, Mars is a Grammy favorite who has a long history of notable live performances.

One other factor here? Well, we tend to think that the awards show wanted something that was high-energy as opposed to a super-slow ballad. Also, this is a song that is up for multiple Grammy Awards tonight, so it being out for a little while really does not hold any bearing.

As for Trevor Noah’s monologue

First and foremost, he kept it about the music, noting the wide array of different artists who are going to be appearing. The biggest shock to us? The reveal that Reba McEntire has never performed at the show before! We then saw Trevor go through and spend time with some people in the audience, including Tyler, the Creator, Queen Latifah, and many others.

There were a few political jones thrown in here by Noah, but the environment of the Grammys is such that you cannot spend too much time focusing on any one things. Instead, you have to constantly jump between different people and subjects in rapid-fire fashion.

