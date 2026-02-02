Is FBI new tonight on CBS, February 2, 2026?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that the long-running crime drama has been on hiatus for a rather long time. However, have we now reached the end of the line?

Well, first and foremost, we do have to start off by sharing the bad news: The hiatus is poised to continue. There are episodes slated to return on February 23, but we have to get to the other side of the Winter Olympics first.

If there is some good news to share right now, it is simply this: We have an official synopsis for the big return! Go ahead and take a look below:

“Confetti” – When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina Chase (guest star Shantel VanSanten) goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot, on FBI, Monday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One more thing to note here is that following this episode is the premiere of the CIA spin-off, one that is going to feature a guest appearance from Jeremy Sisto. Learn more about that below:

“Directed Energy” – When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset, on the series premiere of CIA, Monday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.

Because CBS is launching a new lineup here, we do tend to think that there are going to have a lot of new episodes in the weeks after this. We certainly look forward to diving more into that in due time!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

