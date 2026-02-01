FBI season 8 episode 11 spoilers: Nina and Scola’s wedding

It is true that we are stuck waiting a long time to see FBI season 8 episode 11 arrive on CBS, but is there still a silver lining here? Based on some recent information released by the network, it does appear to be the case!

Even though the Most Wanted spin-off is no longer on the air, the February 23 installment “Confetti” will feature the return of Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase. Not only that, but she and Scola are finally going to be married! Given that this franchise does not always have the time to focus on larger romances, we have to embrace them whenever we can. That will be the case here but at the same time, we are also going to be seeing yet another case, as well. What would this show be without all of that?

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead with FBI season 8 episode 11, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Confetti” – When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina Chase (guest star Shantel VanSanten) goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot, on FBI, Monday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, this is an important next step for Scola and Nina that is a nice culmination of the past several years’ worth of story. At the same time, it works to also satisfy all of us in the event we do not see VanSanten back for a while. The challenge with booking her now is that she is no longer a series regular and because of that, she can work on other projects.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

