All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 5: Parrot problems

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a fantastic opportunity to dive into All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 5. Can you believe there are only three episodes remaining this season?

There is certainly a good bit of information worth noting here within this piece, but let us begin with a simple reminder that the drama is airing opposite the Super Bowl, just like Miss Scarlet will before it. While this would be unusual on a lot of other networks, PBS has a long history of doing counter-programming against the big game that goes all the way back to Downton Abbey. It actually works quite well for them, as they can soak up a lot of viewers who are not necessarily watching the NFL.

Now, let’s get more into the story here, which is going to give us some delightful animals (including a parrot), but also a fairly overwhelming situation for James. To learn more, be sure to see the full All Creatures Great and Small season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

James gets more than he expected when he becomes the attending veterinarian at the Hensfield dog track. Meanwhile, Tristan visits Mrs. Ainsley and her cheeky parrot, and Jimmy inadvertently shares some hard truths with Siegfried.

If you are not aware…

There is one more thing to be excited about as we get prepared for the home stretch of the season. There not only is a season 7 officially coming, but also a season 8 to go along with that! You do not have to worry about any stories having to rush to a conclusion, and we imagine that these episodes will continue to make you feel as many different emotions as humanly possible.

