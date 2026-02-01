Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/1?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? You may have heard the next already that the show is coming back this month. Does that mean we are about to see it?

Well, as great as that would have been, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news: You are going to be waiting a little while longer. There is no new episode tonight, though it is rather clear that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel!

As of right now, the plan here is for Last Week Tonight to air starting in just two weeks, directly on the other side of the Super Bowl. This is fairly standard for the HBO series, and we have learned over the years that they are not going to bring it back early just because there is big news breaking in the world. Given the way that this show is written and researched, it is almost impossible for it to air under that particular model.

Now, are we surprised that the show is going to air opposite the Winter Olympics? Not really. While the Games in Milan are sure to be popular, they rarely ever come close to touching what we see for major NFL events over the course of a given year. Also, add to this the fact that most Olympic events take place far earlier in the day and a lot of primetime network telecasts are really just recaps of what happened earlier on in the day.

Fingers crossed that Oliver and all of his staff deliver something big when the series is actually back — though with that being said, we do not tend to think they are going to touch on everything.

