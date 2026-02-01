The Dutton Ranch premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to be hearing more about The Dutton Ranch between now and the end of this month? Well, for starters, there is certainly a case to be made for it!

First and foremost, it is worth noting here that the Yellowstone spin-off is apparently “streaming soon” according to a Paramount+ teaser from last month. With that in mind, it does feel fair to at least assume that a date announcement could be coming soon — just think as early as this month, with it perhaps premiering in April or May. This is all theoretical, but remember that Paramount already has The Madison for March and that may help to tide fans of the greater Taylor Sheridan universe over for at least a little while longer.

Perhaps the big surprise to us is that The Dutton Ranch could be coming that soon at all given that filming has been ongoing as of late, but we have to trust what the streaming service is currently saying.

What is this story even going to be about?

That is one of the bigger mysteries right now, largely because the powers-that-be are saying so very little at this point when it comes to what lies ahead. The only thing that can be stated here with confidence is that this show is largely about the continuation of Rip and Beth’s story as they try to establish themselves separate from the Yellowstone ranch. We would not be surprised if there are some cameos here and there but at the same time, there is a clear effort to keep things under wraps. This is really just one of many potential extensions of this world — the Kayce series in Y: Marshals is coming next month. Meanwhile, there is also still a chance for a 6666 spin-off someday.

