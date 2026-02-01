Miss Scarlet season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on PBS you are going to have a chance to see Miss Scarlet season 6 episode 5 arrive, and this one is important for many reasons.

With that, where should we start? Well, it is worth recognizing at this point that there are only two episodes remaining for this current chapter of the mystery/drama. There is no official word as of yet on a season 7 but at the same time, we remain hopeful. Most PBS dramas / British series do get a chance to deliver some sort of proper send-off, though there are many exceptions to the rule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

Given that Miss Scarlet season 6 episode 5 is the penultimate one, we do at least anticipate that there is going to be a lot of drama and perhaps something that connects directly to the finale. The synopsis below works to set the stage:

Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard. His gang wants to spring him out, which will lead to a long night for Blake and new detective George Willows.

Before you ask…

Yes, it is true that this show will be airing opposite the Super Bowl, despite that being one of the biggest broadcasts of the entire year. We know that on one level this may feel extremely strange, but this is also something that we have seen the network do with a lot of their shows in the past. Since a series like Miss Scarlet caters to a totally different demographic, it is one of the few programs out there that actually serves as decent counter-programming. We do not think it airing opposite the NFL has any bearing on its future at all.

What do you most want to see heading into Miss Scarlet season 6 episode 5?

Are you actually happy that the show is going to continue airing opposite the Super Bowl? Share some more of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







