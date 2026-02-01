Grammys 2026 start time, performers, network, live stream

Tonight on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into the 2026 Grammys — so what can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s begin by noting that the show is going to be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The plan is for it to air until at least 11:30 but if you have watched it over the years, you know it has a tendency to run over. Trevor Noah is once again going to be present as the host for the festivities — a role that he has excelled at over the years.

Now, let’s get into some more details that are important to know ahead of the event.

Who is performing? Think along the lines of Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, and The Marías. There may also be some surprises who turn up over the course of the night.

Who are the presenters? CBS has noted that Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor are among those who will be handing out trophies. There’s a real combination of people across all musical genres here, and then also some people known more from comedy. Marcello has to be the most tired of anyone given that he just had a role on last night’s Saturday Night Live episode.

Where can you live stream? The best place is on Paramount+ if you are a subscriber to the service. This is at least the case if you are viewing it in the United States.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into the 2026 Grammys?

