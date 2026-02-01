Lioness season 3 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Now that we have officially arrived into the month of February, is there more news on the horizon when it comes to Lioness season 3 over at Paramount+?

Well, make no mistake here that first and foremost, we would love to get the military drama back at this point. It has been a long wait, especially since in the interim we have seen a number of Taylor Sheridan shows premiere. Add to this the fact that the third season has been filming for a while now across the greater Fort Worth area — a spot where the super-producer has established quite a filming base for himself.

So do we think that Lioness is going to be coming back this year? Absolutely, but it is probably a bit premature at this point to assume that we will be seeing it super-soon. Instead, our general feeling is that we will get the show back during the late spring or the summer. The primary evidence of this comes via a Paramount+ sizzle reel put out last month. In that, many of the shows with a somewhat-imminent launch had a “streaming soon” label attached to them. The Zoe Saldana – Nicole Kidman series did not. That is enough to make us think that we are going to be waiting until we get to the other side of the premieres of shows like The Madison and The Dutton Ranch.

Ultimately, we would be surprised if we did get a season 3 date announcement this month — and if we do, it is likely going to suggest that the show is coming back several months down the road. We are okay to wait, but let’s hope that we can get a season that is thrilling, action-packed, and also different from what we got the first two times.

