Gen V season 3 renewal: A February 2026 update

Now that we have officially made it to the start of February, we are certainly aware of the questions that could be mounting regarding a Gen V season 3 at Prime Video. It has now been months since the end of season 2, so is there any chance that we’re going to see more?

Now, there is a part of us that feels like this is absolutely the month that some more news should come out about the future. So much time has passed already and the longer we wait, the longer it will be before another season. We have heard The Boys creator Eric Kripke note that he would like for there to be more, so this isn’t just a situation here where season 5 of the flagship show ends everything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other GEN V reactions and reviews!

So what are we waiting for? It is really a case of two different things.

1. It is possible that Prime Video is actually still weighing whether or not to bring Gen V back. While the series is very-much entertaining, it also is not as popular as the original show. Also, we imagine that the barrier for renewal here is far higher than some of the other shows that they have by virtue of a lot of the special effects alone. This cannot be a series that is very cost-effective for them to put together a lot of the time.

2. Even if they know they want to bring the series back, they may not want to reveal it until the fifth and final season of The Boys arrives. While diehard fans may be aware of some of Kripke’s comments, they do not want to publicly renew the show now and indirectly spoil that some of the spin-off characters make it through a showdown with Homelander.

One way or another, let’s just hope that more news on the future comes out soon…

Do you want to see a Gen V season 3 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







