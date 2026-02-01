The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 (finale): Why did Teddy die?

It was fairly easy to assume entering The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 that we were going to lose some major characters. How could we not? This was the finale and with that, the perfect time for the producers to deliver some brutal twists.

In the end, the second season concluded in a way where we saw both Angela and Teddy taken out, with the latter serving largely as a reminder that after his decisions, there was only so long he could make it through. Because of his flip, Richard Roper made the decision to take out Teddy, something that obviously comes at a great personal cost for him. It adds more depth to the story both now and moving into a likely season 3. Because of all of this, it was a choice that creator David Farr claims that he had to make.

To hear more on his thought process right now, just see what Farr had to say in a chat with Variety:

No, because this was the journey that I first thought of, and I see it as a very kind of archetypal story of sons. Roper had to make the most brutal decision. I felt he needed to win in some very dark way. But I didn’t just want it to be a plotty thing. It needed to have a very dark emotional cost, so it was always inevitable for me. Obviously, a couple of other people asked me along the way, like, “Are you sure?” But you know, sometimes you just have to go with your initial hunch. And they all admitted the power is there in that moment. Of course, it also gives us a legacy in Season 3 for Roper and for Pine. Teddy’s death is intensely meaningful in very different ways for both of them. There’s something interesting as well for Danny, who has no idea that Teddy even exists. I will say, I’m excited to work with Noah Jupe because he’s a really special actor. We only used him lightly this season, but he’s very talented and he’s a lovely guy. So I want to write for him in Season 3, which is very exciting.

Ultimately, we do appreciate the idea that Farr went into season 2 with the recognition that there should be at least one more chapter and through that, you can almost look at this full story as The Empire Strikes Back. For us personally, that does make us more eager to see whatever the plans could be now for a final, more brutal showdown.

Were you shocked by the events of The Night Manager season 2 finale?

