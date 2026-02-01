Saturday Night Live pays tribute to Catherine O’Hara

We knew that at some point before the end of tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, there would be a tribute to Catherine O’Hara after the shocking news of her passing. While she was only briefly a cast member (she quit basically a week after coming on board), she did come back to host.

Even if the Schitt’s Creek actress had never been affiliated with the sketch show, we honestly felt there would still be something done in order to honor her. After all, her imprint on the comedy world is immeasurable. She was an influential part of SCTV, which birthed many other comedy icons including an show favorite in Martin Short. There are so many people, both in the cast now and in the past few decades, that owe quite a bit to what she brought to movies and television for the past several decades. It is for that very reason that there are more tributes out there to her at this point than we can ever hope to count.

As for how SNL chose to honor her, they did something relatively similar to what we have seen them do with other legends over the years — feature a title card close to the end of the show. This is something that will air in perpetuity and beyond that, forever link the two beyond just everything that she has done for them over the years.

One other thing that we do still love about O’Hara’s legacy is that she really means a lot to people across multiple generations. There are those out there who love her early sketch-comedy work, whereas others may have come to appreciate her from Home Alone or the Christopher Guest movies. Then, you have everything with Schitt’s Creek and more recently The Studio. She also made a brief appearance on the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, taking on a totally different role.

Of course, our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to O’Hara’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that the tribute serves as a sort of comfort.

