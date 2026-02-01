Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, February 1, 2026?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? Given how long that Justin Hartley and the cast have been off the air at this point, we do not blame anyone for wanting more.

As for whether or not we are about to get more, however, let’s just say that this is where the unfortunate news does come into play: The show is still in the midst of a long midseason hiatus, one fueled by a combination of things including the NFL playoffs, awards season, and the upcoming Winter Olympics. The plan remains for the series to return on March 1 with new episodes, and we hope that there will be fewer breaks as we move forward.

So while this long break in the action is still frustrating, we are at least pleased to have the tiniest bit of insight now on what lies ahead. To learn more, just check out the Tracker season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Fallout” – Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie and Randy, must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur, on TRACKER, Sunday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Getting Sofia Pernas back for this episode is a nice win and if that was not enough, remember here that we’re also getting a chance to see resolution on that midseason cliffhanger. We would not be mad to see more of Billie later the season, as well, largely due to the fact that she has such a fascinating dynamic with Colter given that they are so rarely on the same page.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 3 episode 10 when it arrives?

