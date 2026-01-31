Ghosts season 5 episode 11 spoilers: More on ‘The Others’

After a long hiatus you are finally going to have a chance to see Ghosts season 5 episode 11 back on February 26. Do you want to learn more now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “The Others” is going to be one of those installments that enters right away with a clear directive: Trying to introduce some new characters. They were hinted at during the most-recent episode last year and now, there is a chance to dive into a whole lot more. This is one of the things that the comedy has done a great job at over the years — every time you think that we’ve met everyone Woodstone has to offer, someone new always manages to enter the picture.

Based on the full Ghosts season 5 episode 11 synopsis below, the Others are not the only characters you need to watch out for. After all, it does seem as though Patience is going to have a role in this story, as well, after what transpired with Trevor:

“The Others” – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost’s past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 26 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do recognize that the wait for this episode is long but if there is a silver lining to it, we tend to think that it is simply this: We are going to get a more consistent run by the time it is back. It is possible that there is one more hiatus coming thanks to the NCAA Tournament but beyond that, we do not think there will be many breaks in the action at all.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Ghosts season 5 episode 11?

