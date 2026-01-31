Call the Midwife season 15 episode 4 promo: Cyril & Rosalind’s getaway?

Tomorrow night on BBC One, we are going to have the wonderful opportunity to dive deeper into Call the Midwife season 15 episode 4. As we better prepare to see it, though, do you want to learn more about what lies ahead?

Well, if there is any specific storyline that we would individualize first and foremost, it is the opportunity to see and understand more of what is ahead with Cyril and Rosalind. It seems as though he would like to take her on a bit of a holiday, and she seems happy to go along with it. We do think it is clear at this point that they deserve happiness, especially as they have through so much as a couple with different cultural backgrounds in this era. We would love to say that things are going to become easier on them, but that feels unlikely when there are almost always obstacles thrown in their direction.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new Call the Midwife promo that features a little bit of this storyline; meanwhile, at the same time it also gives you a sense of a couple of other crises that could occupy much of Nonnatus House’s time. First and foremost, there is the presumed crisis of a missing newborn that will require everyone to move rather quickly. Then, you also have a two-year old going through chemotherapy, one of the most difficult situations that almost anyone can take on.

Now by the end of the episode, we’re hoping for answers with at least some of these stories. Yet, at the same time that is no guarantee of long-term peace. This is a show that will always through more hardship in the direction of the characters — but also still hope for their future.

