The Last of Us season 3: Could it actually be the final season?

In the past, we have heard The Last of Us executive producer Craig Mazin suggest that the show would need four seasons to tell its full story. Now, however, we have to wonder whether or not that is truly going to be the case.

Today, a new interview with HBO head Casey Bloys was released over at Deadline and within it, there were a number of questions regarding the future of both the video-game adaptation as well as Hacks. Is this the final season of both of them coming up? Here is what he had to say:

It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other THE LAST OF US reviews!

With that in mind, though, we defer back to past comments regarding The Last of Us season 4. Has the plan changed or things been condensed? With this show, it is complicated given that losing Pedro Pascal in season 2 was such a blow to it, even if that was expected given that it is a move that is straight out of the source material. A lot of early implications at present suggest that the next chapter is going to take more of a look at Abby’s story, which could give further context to a lot of what she decided to do when it comes to killing Joel in as brutal a way as she did.

Given that filming for the third season is taking place this year, let’s just hope for a little more clarity on all of this sooner rather than later. If we are gearing up for the end of the line, it would be beneficial to get some more of that information as soon as possible.

Related – See some more of the latest The Last of Us season 3 premiere date hopes now

Do you think that The Last of Us season 3 could end up being the final one?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







