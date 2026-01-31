Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, January 30, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? Are we finally at the point where the Fire Country spin-off is going to be back after a long hiatus?

Well, there is no real reason to string along the bad news here, so let’s get it out of the way: The long break for the Morena Baccarin show continues. We’re still left off on that Travis cliffhanger, and we will be waiting until February 27 to see it come back — and the same can be said for the rest of the Friday lineup.

If there is any sort of good news we can share right now, it is a few more assorted details about what the big return will look like. Go ahead and take a look below:

“Crucible, Part 2” – With Travis’ life on the line and the sheriff’s office under attack, Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this the most substantial amount of information we have ever received about the show? Hardly, but it is really hard for CBS to say more than this given that a huge chunk of what lies ahead here is going to hinge almost exclusively on what happens with Travis and if everyone else survives. We are aware of the fact that this is a world where characters can die and because of that, it does feel like it is best to be prepared for that in advance.

Now, let’s just hope that following this episode, we do have a chance to see a few more so the show can get momentum going.

