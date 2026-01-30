Survivor 50: Jeff Probst on Boston Rob Mariano discussions

There has been a story out there for a while that Boston Rob Mariano was someone who was considered for Survivor 50 — however, the former winner was not super-interested in a return. The same goes for Parvati Shallow, who recently won the Australia vs. the World season last year. So while there are a lot of legends on the next season, it is notable that none of the winners who participated in season 40 are in the cast.

Is that by design? In some ways, that appears to be so — but host and executive producer Jeff Probst was willing to make a few exceptions here and there:

Speaking to Variety, Jeff had the following to say in particular about Rob, Parvati, and another icon in Sandra Diaz-Twine:

“They don’t want to play anymore, and I’m not sure they should play anymore. They got a lot out of ‘Survivor,’ and we got a lot out of them … Rob is the epitome of the perfect relationship between us and the players. I asked him if he’d want to be a part of 50, and he said, ‘No, but if you need me to, then it’s an absolute yes. I will do whatever you need, because you’ve been so good to me.’ And I said, ‘Rob, that’s the only answer I ever needed. I don’t need anything from you. You’ve given us plenty!’ If I called Rob right now, still shooting 50 and said, ‘We’re desperate, I have an idea. Would you fly out tonight?’ He’d be on the plane tonight.”

With all of this in mind, it wouldn’t shock us if Rob eventually does have some involvement with the franchise down the line — but it is nice to let certain players rest. For these three in particular, it honestly feels hard to imagine that they would come back and have a chance of winning at all. Parvati probably has the best odds, and we say that mostly because she came close in Heroes vs. Villains and dominated a lot of Australia vs. the World.

