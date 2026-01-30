Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: When in the summer?

Earlier this week, Apple TV finally shared the great news that Ted Lasso season 4 is going to be surfacing at some point this summer. With that being said, though, a major question does still linger: When in the summer will that be? We’re talking about a pretty large window of time here!

Well, let’s start by noting that we think they are mentioning summer in the traditional sense — think starting with late June. It is hard to imagine the Jason Sudeikis comedy being ready before then, given the filming timeline (work has still been ongoing this month) and the amount of editing required for some of the larger sequences. Also, Apple just announced today that Sugar is coming mid-June, meaning that they have enough programming on their schedule leading up to this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

For now, the time period we would look at the most is around July, given that this is a perfect summer window for a show like this. Also, season 2 premiered in July and there is a reasonable precedent with that. (The first season, meanwhile, came on the air in August, making that feel equally possible.) If season 4 is not around in one of those months, we would be honestly quite surprised.

What will the story be about?

In broad strokes, Ted Lasso will return to the UK to coach the women’s team at AFC Richmond, an idea first brought to the table by Keeley in the season 3 finale. Many of the management characters from the first three seasons will return; however, there is a new roster of players and we will have to wait and see how much we get of some of Ted’s former players on the men’s side. We wouldn’t be surprised if there are some cameos and that’s it.

Related – See more of the recent discussion of Ted Lasso season 4 courtesy of Apple

When do you realistically think we are going to be seeing Ted Lasso season 4 arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







