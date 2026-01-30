Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 13 return date hopes at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get an Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 13 return date? Are we ultimately going to be stuck here waiting a really long time?

Alas, we wish that it wasn’t the case, but the reality of the situation here is simple: There is a big break in the action coming for Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast. You will not see the series back in early February for more, and the same goes for the week after. Instead, the plan here is for the show to return around February 26 on the other side of the Olympics. If you are a longtime viewer of the franchise, then you know that SVU often has breaks during the Winter Games. NBC is one of the most important broadcasters of the awards and through that, they both generate big ratings and do not have much space for other things on the schedule.

Of course, this is where we wish we could tease some sort of major reveal regarding what is next on Law & Order: SVU, but there really is not that much out there already. At this point, it feels like we’re going to be stuck waiting for another week or two to get either a synopsis or some other details all about what is next.

As for the long-term future…

There is no official season 28 renewal yet but at the same time, we do think that it is likely. Our general feeling is that it would be wonderful to see the series make it to a nice, round number like 30. It already has the record for longest-running show of its kind so at this point, we tend to think it is about the ratings and how long Hargitay keeps wanting to play Olivia Benson.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

