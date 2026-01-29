9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 11 return date at ABC

After what you get tonight on ABC, are you eager to get the 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 11 return date, or more insight on what is ahead?

Of course, we do think it is important to start off here with the bad news: You are not going to be getting more of the spin-off next week. As a matter of fact, the same can be said for the following week, as well. The plan here is for the series to potentially return in late February, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. The same can also be said for the rest of the shows that are a part of Thursday lineup.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So why is ABC doing this at all? Well, the simplest explanation we can give you right now is that they still value live + same-day television ratings, even if they do not matter as much as they once did. There is a recognition here that if 9-1-1: Nashville does end up airing against a massive sporting event, it will lose a lot of live viewers and with that, valuable ad revenue. It makes more sense for them to simply go off the air for a while and when they return, give you a solid run of episodes that, for the most part, will last for the rest of the season. (There is still, of course, a chance at a smaller break here and there.)

Because we are still a little ways away from 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 11 airing, we are not at a point where there are many details out there yet for what is to come. With that in mind, it is our hope that ABC will reveal a little bit more over the next couple of weeks — we do think synopses help, at least for hardcore fans eager to learn a few more things about what is ahead. From there, they can spread the word!

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 11 when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back here to get further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







