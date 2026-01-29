Top Chef season 23 premiere date, details revealed at Bravo

If you are ready to dive into Top Chef season 23 over at Bravo, we can go ahead and share some exciting premiere date news!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service announced that on Monday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Now, the surprise is that the show will be arriving a little bit early for interested parties.

Fans can get a head start on the new season with early access to the premiere episode, available beginning Tuesday, March 3 on Peacock, Bravo’s YouTube channel and VOD. Beginning Monday, March 16, the series will move to its regular timeslot at 9:30 p.m. with episodes available the next day on Peacock. All episodes of season 23 will be supersized to 75 minutes.

Produced by Magical Elves, the highly lauded cooking competition series highlights 15 rising star chefs as they put their skills to the ultimate test, competing for the coveted title of “Top Chef.” The chefs must showcase their culinary expertise, originality, and endurance as they face off in pressure-filled challenges showcasing the regional history, diverse cultural flavors, and rich agricultural bounty across the Carolinas. For the first time in the show’s history, the cheftestants include life partners who co-own and operate a restaurant and a pair of highly competitive identical twin brothers vying for the ultimate title.

In the end, we do think a lot of this show is all about the contestants — their creativity is going to matter way more than anything else. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with some of these challenges, but we do still firmly believe that this is the best cooking competition on television by a wide margin. Every other one out there is playing catch-up.

