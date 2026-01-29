9-1-1 season 9 episode 11 return date hopes at ABC

Following what you saw tonight on ABC, do you want to learn more about 9-1-1 season 9 episode 11, including when it airs?

If there is a bit of bad news here, it begins with the following: You are going to be waiting for a while to see Angela Bassett and the rest of the cast back. Next week there are episodes airing, but they are going to be repeats. With the Winter Olympics starting in the relatively near future, that is pretty massive competition to live + same-day ratings. Why in the world would they want to program against that? The simple answer is that they wouldn’t.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

For now, the plan here is for 9-1-1 to return as early as February 26, though we are going to be stuck waiting a while to get a lot more when it comes to specific details. We do tend to think, though, that is the part of the season where the show is in a pretty specific rhythm — why would they deviate too far from that?

As we look more towards the long-term future…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a really good chance that a season 10 is going to happen. Even though this show is fairly expensive compared to some other network dramas, it also performs really well in the ratings and then also is a part of this larger franchise. We do think keeping it around does also raise the odds that there are more crossovers with the Nashville spin-off.

In general, we are of the belief at this point that the show should last however long the producers want it to — there is no real reason to think that we will not get many more seasons.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 11 when it airs?

Is there any individual story you want spotlighted? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







