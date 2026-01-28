Criminal Record season 2 premiere date, new details revealed

Right when we were starting to have some fears that a Criminal Record season 2 would never see the light of day, Apple TV has shared some great stuff!

Today, it was officially revealed that on Wednesday, April 22, you will see the Cush Jumbo – Peter Capaldi series arrive back on the streaming service. New episodes will air weekly, and there are eight in total that you will have a chance to dive into.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Given how timely, dark, and intense the first season was, we can’t exactly say we are shocked that season 2 will be heading in a similar direction. If you have not seen the logline below as of yet, it serves to set the stage:

From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London, exploring the impossibility of policing when the truth is up for grabs. In season two, when a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker (Jumbo) and Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi) are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a far-right bomb plot in the heart of London.

If there was a major concern that we’ve had over the past few months, it is that the sensitive nature of this story in today’s political climate would make it harder to broadcast. We are glad that this is not the case and we will end up seeing the end result here. The Probably that Lenker may have going into this story is that she really knows that she can’t trust Hegarty. However, at the same time, how many options does she really have but to work with him?

What are you most excited to see moving into Criminal Record season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead you do not want to see.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







