Shifting Gears season 2 episode 13 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see Shifting Gears season 2 episode 13 — and there is a lot to say here in advance.

First and foremost, did you know we are already close to the finale? Next week’s installment will be the send-off for the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings series, or at least that is the case for the time being. It has not been officially renewed as of yet for a season 3, but we do remain optimistic that it will happen. If you are out there saying that this is pretty short for a comedy, we would go ahead and remind you that this is still longer than season 1, a midseason entry that could have gone either way commercially.

So how is this season going to end? We can tell you that the title for Shifting Gears season 2 episode 13 is “Surprise.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below indicates more of what is coming here story-wise:

Matt revs his love life back up only to find the road rockier than expected. Meanwhile, a chance romantic moment has Riley and Gabe questioning the nature of their relationship. Jenna Elfman, Jesse Williams, Angela Kinsey and Mookie Betts guest star.

Do we think that there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger here? We wouldn’t say it in a super-serious way, but we do tend to think that at the very least, the writers are going to set up something that they could pay off further in season 3. This allows viewers to keep talking about the show and with there potentially being a long break until a hypothetical future season would premiere, that is something they may very well need. (For those unaware, major networks often decide on the future of their shows by the middle of May.)

