Chicago PD season 13 episode 12 spoilers: More on Imani’s past

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a golden opportunity to see Chicago PD season 13 episode 12 right now. Want to learn more news now on what is to come?

Well, the first thing to note here is pretty important just when it comes to the schedule itself. “Missing” is the last episode before we see an extended hiatus due to the Winter Olympics. Because of this, you can argue that there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger. Of course, if there is one, you also have to remember that there is a chance you may not get payoff on it for a good while moving forward. After all, the first episode after the Olympics is going to be a crossover, and that could have a story that is separate and based on a number of other things.

So now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just put more of the specific focus now on what could be Imani’s character. To get some more news on what is to come, check out the full Chicago PD season 13 episode 12 synopsis below:

02/04/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Details about Imani’s past emerge as the Intelligence Unit seeks the truth behind the sudden resurfacing of a decades-old missing child case. TV-14

If this is a character who is going to be around Intelligence for the long-term, we do tend to think that this is going to be a really important hour of television. This is a show that does need some more consistent new characters, and we want to think that because of that, we could be looking here at a golden opportunity. Let’s just hope that the payoff is ultimately as good as we think it could be on paper.

