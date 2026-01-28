Chicago Fire season 14 episode 12 spoilers: Pascal in trouble?

As you brace yourselves to see Chicago Fire season 14 episode 12 on NBC next week, there is so much to prepare for.

Take, for example, the idea that we could be seeing the end of Dom Pascal at Firehouse 51? The one thing that we do know here is that Dermot Mulroney will be taking a hiatus through the final episodes of the season, and that there will be some sort of story-driven reason for it. We do not believe that next week will be the final one he appears in this season, but we are in a spot where we have to prepare for almost any possible scenario to transpire with this character.

If you look below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 14 episode 12 synopsis with other news on what is ahead:

02/04/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Pascal finds himself under intense scrutiny when a member of the firehouse is injured on a call. Herrmann grapples with family issues. TV-14

It does obviously make sense that if something was going to cause Pascal to have to step away (temporary or not), it would be something like this happening in the firehouse. The department is going to be examining everything going on there with as close an eye as possible, and that includes making sure he is the right leader for the place.

As for Herrmann’s family issues, the only thing we have to say here is rather simple: Just how much are you going to put this guy through in the end? We do love giving David Eigenberg great material, but at the same time we are talking here about someone who has endured more anguish than almost any person within the firehouse at this point.

