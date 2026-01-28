Chicago Med season 11 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Spill Your Guts’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Chicago Med season 11 episode 12. So what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here by saying that this episode (titled “Spill Your Guts”) has a little bit of added weight to it. After all, remember for a moment here that this is going to be the last episode before the show goes on hiatus for the Olympics. There is going to be a big chance to spotlight some characters and, potentially, deliver a cliffhanger. The one reason we may not get that is because when the franchise returns after the fact in March, there is going to be a huge crossover event between the shows. There may not be a lot of time to pay stuff off there.

Now, let’s go ahead and get into the story of the medical drama, shall we? To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the Chicago Med season 11 episode 12 synopsis below:

02/04/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles faces a new challenge when three medical students shadow him for a day. Goodwin faces a high-stakes board meeting. Frost reckons with his past. TV-14

Of these storylines, we are of course eager to see what happens with Dr. Charles, and for good reason. We have seen over the years what happens when there is someone looking up to him in the hospital, with Dr. Reese perhaps being the best example of that. Are we going to have a chance to see whether or not he has learned something substantial from all of that? For now, only time will tell.

