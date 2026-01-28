Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: When to expect reveal

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Outer Banks season 5 is going to be the final one for the Netflix series. It is fair to feel all sorts of things as a result, whether it be nostalgia, relationship milestones, and then also grief following the shocking conclusion of season 4.

Is there still going to be a lot of adventure at the root of the story? Well, we tend to think so, but how it all plays out is going to be a mystery for a little while longer. Filming has already wrapped up for the season, so now, we are just waiting for however long post-production ends up taking.

So is there a window to expect a premiere date reveal? Given how long Netflix shows tend to take to put together, we do tend to think that we are at least several months off from any major news. We tend to think that later this spring, we could hear something about the final season coming in early summer. That feels like the best-case scenario, with the show split up into two different halves airing a month apart. Given the success that Outer Banks has accumulated over the years, we hardly imagine that we are going to be getting the entirety of the story at once.

Will this season be the end of things?

Well, yes and no. We know that the creative team has spoken about there being a possible spin-off or something else in the universe after the fact. However, that is something that Netflix still has to give the green light to, and we will have to wait and see if or when that happens.

