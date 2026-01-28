Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: A foundation for Eloise’s story?

We already know that Benedict is going to be the primary focus as we head into Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix. However, there are two more seasons ahead beyond it and that means a setup for all sorts of great things!

For example, remember for a moment here that Eloise has her own story to tell, even if we are stuck waiting to see if it is going to be a cornerstone for a season 5 or season 6. Either way, you can at least prepare for some sort of setup to take place here before too long.

To get a few more details right now on what is to come, here is what Claudia Jessie (who plays Eloise) had to say to the Radio Times:

“That’s what I’ve always been excited to be able to one day do, is to show love or romance or whatever her journey is in the most Eloise way possible … I think she’s just trying to find out her way of doing it.

“That’s what I think the set-up is until ultimately we see what her way of doing it is, her version of it. I’m buzzing to one day do it. I love this show with my whole heart, I love my colleagues, I love Eloise so I’ll be buzzing to do it.”

Of course, we tend to think that one of the nice things about the show in general is that the producers can move forward with a sense of confidence that a lot of other series simply do not have. That is a direct consequence of the fact that Netflix gives them early renewals in advance, meaning that there is a great opportunity for the powers-that-be to plan ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

