Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, January 28?

Is Chicago Med new tonight over on NBC? What can we say about both Chicago Fire and Chicago Med to go along with it?

In a lot of ways, we do tend to think it is a foregone conclusion to say that we want more of all three of these shows. Nonetheless, we can’t help it! These series have all been on a good run since coming back at the start of the new year, and it is poised to continue for a little while longer! You will have a chance to see them all starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we will have a mixture of danger, personal storylines, and also plots that could course through a lot more of the season.

Now that we’ve laid the foundation, why not get a little bit more into the greater specifics? If you look below, you can see the synopses for all three of these shows — just consider it a nice table-setter at present.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 11, “Our So-Called Lives” – 01/28/2026 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Old resentment stirs up Charles when his best friends from med school visit. Hannah is forced to overcome obstacles in the treatment of one of her patients. Ripley looks to honor his best friend, Sully, on the one-year anniversary of his death. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 11, “Frostbite Blue” – 01/28/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Herrmann grows uneasy when a local accident attorney inserts himself into a routine call. Firehouse 51 gets a visitor. TV-14

Chicago Med season 13 episode 11, “On the Way” – 01/28/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater pushes his personal life aside as he goes undercover in the flashy high-stakes world of carjacking. TV-14

If there is one more bit of good news that we can share today, it’s rather simple — there will be at least one more week of new installments after this! Then, we sink more into the reality that there is a long hiatus coming due to the Olympics.

What do you most want to see heading into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

