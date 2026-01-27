Monster season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Monster season 4 at Netflix between now and the end of the month? We know that the focus this time around is going to be on Lizie Borden, just as we know that production started last fall with Ella Beatty in the lead role.

Well, as anticipated as this season may be for some, here is where we do have to present the bad news: You will still be waiting for a while in order to see it.

Based on all the news stories and headlines that we’ve had a chance to see so far, it appears as though Monster season 4 filming remains ongoing, and likely will for at least another month or two. Netflix has still been able to achieve something pretty unique with this show, at least compared to some other streaming hits out there: It more or less has an annual release. This is why the hope remains here that Borden’s story will premiere this fall.

However, the earliest we would expect any sort of definitive news on this subject is at some point during the summer. Netflix typically reveals premiere dates for most of their shows two or three months in advance and from where we stand, it would be a little bit of a shock if they decided to share something a little bit earlier than that.

Creatively, the biggest challenge that we would say Ryan Murphy has with Borden’s story is that it has been told so many times over the years, and in a number of different forms. What can you do in order to make your version stand out? That is not an easy thing to pull off.

