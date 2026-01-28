The Beauty season 1 episode 5: History in the making

Next week on Hulu, The Beauty season 1 episode 5 is going to be streaming — and is there more we can say about it now?

Well, compared to how the FX drama has been promoted over the past couple of weeks, everyone is keeping their cards close to the vest when it comes to “Beautiful Billionaires.” The details that are out there so far have been fairly limited, but we do know that money and power is going to try and dictate everything — and that alone tends to make us think that we are primed to see all sorts of carnage.

If you look below, you can see the full The Beauty season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight all about what is ahead:

A group of billionaires gather to make history.

(Like we said, they are not giving away all that much in advance here.)

The one thing that we feel confident about moving forward is that with this show, things are almost certain to spiral out of control and get even crazier — especially since there is potential for more side effects, more twists and a lot more danger. While The Beauty is in some ways devised as this new-age, modern-day thriller, a lot of its central themes have been around for generations. This is, at least in part, the story of what happens when people want everything in the world … and then some of the consequences that end up coming along for the ride. There is still a lot more to this story coming beyond episode 5, so at least you can feel confident that there is no real pressure to tie up every single thread at once.

