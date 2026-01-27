Wonder Man season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following its big launch this week on Disney+, is there a chance that a Wonder Man season 2 ever ends up happening?

Well, we should note that from the get-go, it is understandable if anyone out there is feeling pessimistic about the odds. The streaming service is dropping all the episodes at once, and it also feels like it hasn’t exactly received the promotion of many of their other Marvel shows. Meanwhile, you can argue that it is, in some ways, one of the last vestiges of a previous era of streaming series from the MCU.

However, here is the flip side of the argument: The reviews for the first season have been nothing short of outstanding. It has managed to really demonstrate further how Marvel can be sometimes best when they aren’t just spending as much money as they can. It is a little more grounded and character-based and in that way, we’d almost compare it to another franchise show right now in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO.

Unlike Kingdoms, however, Wonder Man has been described as a series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Because of that, it is easy to say that we’re going to get a single season of the show and that’s it. However, we do think that there is always a chance for something more if the first season is successful enough. If there is certainly one thing we know about both Disney and Marvel, it is that they will never say no to success. (Of course, conversely, they have also abandoned plenty of stories over the years for a myriad of different reasons.)

Regardless of what the future holds, the one thing that we know absolutely is this: We hope people do check the show out. After all, doing this is the best way to ensure there is at least something more in this vein later.

