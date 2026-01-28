Elsbeth season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Gen V actor stops by

We know that it has been a fairly long wait to see Elsbeth season 3 episode 11 arrive on CBS, but we do come bearing great news! You will have a chance to see Carrie Preston and the rest of the cast come back on February 26 with the first of what is hopefully going to be many episodes in the weeks ahead.

Of course, the premise for this show alone is something to smile about — and after that, you get a chance to add some notable guest stars into the mix. Take, for example, Hamish Linklater, who is coming on board here after playing a big part over on Gen V season 2. Here, let’s just say that he is going to be an extremely wealthy person who has some pretty atypical goals for his life — oh, and could he also be a murderer? There is a good chance of that, mostly due to the sort of show that this is!

If you want to score some other insight now on what is to come, be sure to see the Elsbeth season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Ol’ Man Liver” – Elsbeth battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise … and murder, on ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Of course, we do think that there are going to be a lot of great mysteries to come in the next part of the season with some other guest stars … but will there also be a long-running story here as well? That is not always the priority here, but we do hope that we’ll have a chance to have something to get more hyped about entering the end of the season. At least we know that a season 4 is officially on the way!

