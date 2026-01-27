NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9: The new ‘South of Nowhere’ plan

We know that the road to see NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9 over the past several weeks has been pretty darn tricky. After all, “South of Nowhere” was originally supposed to air last year before being pulled at the last minute. Now, we are pleased to know that the episode will actually be airing before too long — and it doesn’t seem as though much has changed about it.

First and foremost, let’s start with the air date here of Tuesday, March 3. The installment is going to be coming out the same night as the rest of the franchise, and there are two reasons why we are stuck waiting that long to get it: The Olympics and then also the State of the Union. Our hope is that when the franchise is back, there will at least be fewer hiatuses the rest of the way. That is at least something to look forward to!

If you do want to get a few more details now on what is to come, we suggest checking out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 9 synopsis below (if you have not seen it already):

“South of Nowhere” – The team races to an Antarctica research base to investigate why a climate scientist killed a colleague on the eve of polar night – and make it out before their plane engine freezes and they’re trapped in darkness for six months, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, March 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now for those of you who did miss the news not that long ago, the spin-off already has been greenlit for another season! We love this primarily due to the peace of mind it gives us to just sit back and enjoy whatever else is ahead.

