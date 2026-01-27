Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date: Clues via filming dates?

We know that it was not all that long ago that the first season of Down Cemetery Road finished up over at Apple TV. However, do you really think that is going to stop us from trying to look ahead? Well, let’s just keep it simple here: It won’t. We are happy already to at least get into what are tentative filming dates for the next chapter, which will once more be based on the work of Mick Herron.

According to a report from Production List, the plan is for work on the next batch of episodes to begin in the UK in late April. That means that work will likely carry through at least the summer, but a lot of that may be subject to change.

So what is our takeaway on this at the moment? Well, based on how television shows often work, we would be surprised to see Down Cemetery Road back until at least the first half of 2027. It will take several months for the next season to be filmed and even after it has wrapped, you still have post-production and then editing to also think about.

If you have not heard that much as of yet about the next chapter of the story, all you have to do is look below:

Season two reunites Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.

