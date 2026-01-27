Best Medicine season 1 episode 5 spoilers: About a blackout

Next week, Fox is going to deliver Best Medicine season 1 episode 5 straight to your TV. Is Martin about to cause more problems?

Well, at this point we do tend to think that this comedy has a familiar pattern to it. Week in and week out, we see Martin try his best to make life easier around Port Wenn. However, in the process of doing so, he also makes things worse on himself. A lot of this is a direct consequence to the way he behaves, as this is someone who has clearly shown a real inability to speak to patients.

If you look below, you can see the full Best Medicine season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight now on what is ahead:

While conducting a wellness check on the agoraphobic recluse who controls the town power grid and has stopped taking his meds, Martin’s brusque bedside manner ultimately causes a massive town black out. As the townspeople fight for electricity, Martin befriends a young boy who reminds him of himself and Louisa and Mark share a romantic moment in the dark, in the all-new “Hello Darkness, My Port Wenn” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Feb 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BMD-105) (TV-14 D,L)

Our general feeling is that through this episode, Martin will do whatever he can in order to fix the blackout issue — but maybe also learn a lesson or two about himself? We do not think that Josh Charles’ character is ever going to turn into a totally different person but at the same time, we do tend to think that there are ways he can improve both as a doctor as well as a person. If there was no room for evolution, what would this show even be?

