Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: Is summer 2026 likely?

As work on Ted Lasso season 4 continues to unfold in the UK, are we starting to get a better sense of just when it could premiere?

Of course, we would love nothing more than to be able to sit here and circle something with permanent marker regarding an actual date — however, that is up to Apple TV to decide. Even once episodes are edited and ready, they could choose to hold onto them for a while — that may be unlikely, but it is at least possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

For the sake of this particular piece, we do at least want to look at the much-speculated idea that the Jason Sudeikis comedy could return at some point this summer. It is something that holds water, and for a handful of reasons.

1. Filming should be long done by then – This effectively means that the post-production crew will have time to get a lot of these stories perfect. This is a show that takes longer to make than the average comedy due to the soccer sequences, but this still feels possible.

2. Apple’s own schedule is fairly bare at this point – They have a lot on their calendar until April, but everything clears up after that and they need a big-time summer show. It’s not going to be Severance, Pluribus, or The Morning Show, so why not this?

3. A small sense of urgency – If Ted Lasso is ready between June and August, we almost think that you have to put it out there! It has been so many years now since the end of season 3 that you need to get it into viewers’ hands as fast as you can without compromising quality. You also do need to give yourself time to make a fantastic campaign around it.

In theory, there is a chance that we could be waiting until September or October … but let’s hope not, provided that summer feels so right. We do think that over the next couple of months, the picture will start to become clearer.

Do you think that Ted Lasso season 4 is set for a summer launch?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are some other updates on the way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







