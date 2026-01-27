Will Trent season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Masks and thieves

Next week on ABC you are going to have a chance to see Will Trent season 4 episode 5, and let’s just say now that the producers are packing a lot in. (Then again, don’t they typically?)

One of the first things that is worth remembering here is simply that the we’re at a point in the season now where there is more of a natural rhythm with some of the cases and while Will and Angie still have their stories, there will also be chances to expand outward. For this upcoming story (which carries with it the title of “Nice to Meet You, Malcolm,” Faith is going to be a pretty interesting storyline. Is it one that could continue beyond just next week? That remains to be seen, but it does at least feel possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect, go ahead and take a look at the Will Trent season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

As Angie and Ormewood track animal-masked thieves across a string of multimillion-dollar heists, Will and Faith investigate the murder of a high-end matchmaking mogul. Meanwhile, Faith meets a mysterious man who is more than he seems.

On the other side of this episode…

Well, let’s just say that there is at least a chance at some sort of break due to the Winter Olympics. ABC is still finalizing their upcoming schedule and with that in mind, we do at least think that some things are subject to change. The most important thing to us is simply that these episodes continue to be seen by a wide audience, whether that be people watching live or people deciding to check out the series after the fact.

What do you most want to see heading into Will Trent season 4 episode 5 when it airs?

Is there any one story event that you are hoping to check out right now? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are more updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







