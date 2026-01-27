Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, January 27, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We recognize that the further and further we get into January, the harder the wait for more becomes. Is this long midseason break finally at an end?

Unfortunately, this is where we do swoop in with an answer: Not so much. The plan still remains that we are going to see the show back on March 3, which is on the other side of both the Winter Olympics and the State of the Union. We understand the logic behind the decision, especially since they don’t want the show to lose live viewers. Of course, that does not make anything less difficult in the moment.

Now if there is anything that we can offer here as a silver lining to tide you over, it is the newly-released synopsis for “Her,” otherwise known as the epic return of Emily Wickersham to the franchise as Ellie Bishop:

“Her” – On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Emily Wickersham returns as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop in an episode directed by series star Rocky Carroll.

Based on most of what we’ve heard at this point, Wickersham’s return is likely not going to be more than a one-episode event; however, you still never know what the future may hold, and there could be all sorts of opportunities down the line.

