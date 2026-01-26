Hijack season 2 episode 3 sneak peek: Sam’s next move

In a little more than 24 hours you are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 2 episode 3 arrive on Apple TV. What is the focus here going to be?

Well, if you are one Sam Nelson, it does not appear as though you are letting your foot off the gas in your search for answers. We know now exactly what Idris Elba’s character is after, and it is the capture of John Bailey-Brown, the man who got away at the conclusion of the first season. We know that he is in Germany but at the same time, he has struggled to locate him. Hence, where we are now with the train hijacking. Sam is clearly a desperate man who has exhausted almost every option and is willing to do whatever he can in pursuit of answers.

Does this mean actually killing people? We know that the implication at the end of episode 2 was that he killed Freddy, an innocent passenger, using an explosive to prove to the authorities that he was serious. The sneak peek over at Broadway World suggests that he is using that now as leverage to get the train in front of him moved, where he can then travel around various passageways until all his demands are met.

Is there another twist coming?

Well, here is where we will state that we are not 100% sure at present that Freddy is actually dead. Sam may be many things, but we are not altogether sure he is a brutal murderer like this. Odds are, he has set up some smoke-and-mirrors effects to make the authorities believe that an explosion happened … but we may be waiting a little while to know if that is true.

What are you most eager to see heading into Hijack season 2 episode 3 when it arrives?

