Silo season 3 premiere date: The strong argument for May

It does remain sadly true that there is no exact premiere date yet for Silo season 3 over at Apple TV — however, are there reasons to think that it will be coming in May? We tend to think so, mostly due to the information we know so far and also the streaming service’s general tendencies.

Let us just start with a reminder here that by the time May rolls around, filming for season 3 will have been done for close to a year. That means that post-production should be very-much done and then some, and there is plenty of time for the streamer to promote it. A May start would also carry the series through at least the early part of June, which could help to set the stage for some other stuff in the summer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SILO reactions and reviews!

As for other possible evidence here, let’s just take a look at Apple’s releases for the next few months. Next month, Apple has Monarch: Legacy of Monsters coming back after a long break. Meanwhile, in March there is For All Mankind, and April marks the return of Your Friends & Neighbors. You basically have three big hits coming in successive months and there is nothing set for May as of yet.

One final thing: Apple does not have to worry about stretching Silo out for an unbearably long time because of the fact that they don’t have more seasons on the way. A lot of work has already been done on the fourth and final season, and that means that there could be a relatively short break between the end of season 3 and the start of season 4.

Can the show still be pushed out further?

Absolutely, as it is worth remembering here that Apple TV can do whatever they want with the show. That is not an altogether easy thing to accept and honestly, if they do push Silo later in the year, we would need some sort of reason to better understand that decision.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Silo season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







