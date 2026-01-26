Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart? Lee’s heart attack

Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart following next week’s new episode? Well, the preview certainly has us worried.

After all, in the closing seconds we saw Rosemary bringing him in to the infirmary, stating that he has suffered a heart attack. Even in the present, we know just how dangerous and deadly these can be. Now, you have to look back in time here and to a small community with limited resources. This is the sort of combination that should leave you worried!

Now with all of that said, there is no direct evidence out there that Smith is leaving When Calls the Heart, and we have seen some scary situations for Lee in the past that he’s managed to get through. However, we can’t just pretend that the Hallmark Channel show has never killed anyone off when they clearly have. The events next week could be touch-and-go on many levels.

As for why this is happening in the first place, we do tend to think that it is stress oriented. Lee has been desperate to uncover the truth about the fire. He is burning the candle at both ends and has already admitted to losing a great bit of sleep. When you think about this combination of factors alone, we do not think it is hard to figure out why he is in the place that he’s in. The question just becomes if he can get out of it, and if this situation means that he’ll be forced to relax. (We do tend to think that Rosemary, Nathan, and others will push for that to happen.)

If there is anything that we can say with some confidence now, it’s at least this: We should be getting some answers on this situation by the end of the episode. The writers will likely not keep us waiting.

Are you worried about Lee’s future moving into the next When Calls the Heart episode?

